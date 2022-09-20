© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
JPR Live Session: Max Gomez

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published September 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM PDT
max_gomez_promo_1.jpeg

Singer/Songwriter Max Gomez is performing at Fry Family Farm in Medford on Saturday September 24. Hear him in a JPR Live Session Friday at noon.

Singer/songwriter Max Gomez is from Taos, New Mexico. He received critical acclaim upon the release of his debut album Rule The World (2013, New West Records), and his subsequent EP, Me and Joe (2017, Brigadoon Records)contained a freshly minted classic, “Make It Me,” which gained over two million listeners on Spotify alone.

And as a budding performer, Max apprenticed in the rarefied musical micro-climate of northern New Mexico, where troubadours like Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard helped foster a Western folk sound both cosmic and cowboy. Gomez has assumed stewardship of that lineage by producing the Red River Folk Festival, a boutique event held annually in late September in the musical mountain village of Red River, NM.

Join us for a JPR Live Session with Max Gomez, Friday at noon on Open Air.

JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson
