A Conversation with Seth Walker Monday at noon on Open Air

Seth Walker is a bluesman, a visual artist and now an author who grew up in North Carolina. He's spent time in New Orleans, Austin and Nashville. He began making records in 1998. His career really took off in 2009 with the release of Leap of Faith. He is a house favorite on Open Air and has done a couple of JPR Live Sessions.

He spoke to us by phone about the making of his new release I Hope I Know, some of the songs on it, growing up, and his new book Your Van is On Fire: the Miscellaneous Meanderings of a Musician.

Seth Walker will be performing at the Sisters Folk Festival. Information is available at sistersfolkfestival.org

Join us Monday at noon for an interview with Seth Walker on Open Air.

