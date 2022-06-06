JPR Live Session: Fellow Pynins Friday at Noon on Open Air
The Ashland folk duo Fellow Pynins return for a new JPR Live Session this Friday at noon.
Ian George and Dani Aubert are the folk duo Fellow Pynins. They specialize in blending old world folk with Americana.
There new album Lady Mondegreen, is a collection of traditional folk tunes, some of them dating back hundreds of years.
Bob Boilen of NPR Music called their sound "Folk with a hefty touch of whimsy".
Hear them talk about their career and play a few songs from the Lady Mondegreen this Friday at noon in a JPR Live Session. Hear it on your FM dial or at ijpr.org and find JPR Live Sessions podcasts at Stitcher.