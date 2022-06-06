© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Music

JPR Live Session: Fellow Pynins Friday at Noon on Open Air

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published June 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT
fellow_pynins+-+1.jpg

The Ashland folk duo Fellow Pynins return for a new JPR Live Session this Friday at noon.

Ian George and Dani Aubert are the folk duo Fellow Pynins. They specialize in blending old world folk with Americana.

There new album Lady Mondegreen, is a collection of traditional folk tunes, some of them dating back hundreds of years.

Bob Boilen of NPR Music called their sound "Folk with a hefty touch of whimsy".

Hear them talk about their career and play a few songs from the Lady Mondegreen this Friday at noon in a JPR Live Session. Hear it on your FM dial or at ijpr.org and find JPR Live Sessions podcasts at Stitcher.

JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson