Open Air Currents: Wet Leg, John Cragie, Lucius, Envy of None, Game Under

Wet Leg—Wet Leg

Since releasing their song Chaise Longue last December, Wet Leg, a band from the Isle of Wight founded by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, have become an international sensation. They even landed a Tiny Desk Concert. Their sound may take you back to the 90s and bands like The Offspring, with a bit of an ironic punk sound and absurd innuendo not unlike early Beck. The rest of the album follows suit. It's fun, light-hearted and ridiculously catchy.

John Craigie—Mermaid Salt

Pacific Northwest singer songwriter John Craigie has a new release with songs created during the pandemic when a lot of artists were able to slow down and stretch out without so much energy spent on touring. These new tracks are a little more musically involved than his previous releases while remaining subtle and understated. Combined with the storytelling, the tracks seem designed to make you want to pull up a seat and listen more closely as opposed to hitting you all at once. The break out single Helena is a tragic ghost story about revenge, not unlike an X-Files episode with great background music. The main character is based on his previous release Montana Tale. If you listen closely you can hear the Shook Twins providing fittingly haunting background vocals.

Envy Of None—Envy Of None

Envy of None is billed as the new project from Alex Lifeson, the legendary guitarist from the prog rock band Rush. He joined forces with a singer from Portland, Maiah Wynne. While you will hear ethereal, expansive rock sounds and psychedelia, a little like Rush albums from the 80s, Signals and Grace Under Pressure, the overall sound does not seem like an attempt to sound like Rush. In fact, Lifeson joined the band after Wynne and bassist Andy Curran were already working on the album. Maiah Wynne is known for kind of orchestral folk and atmospheric sounds. Her breathy vocals are woven nicely over the larger rock sound of Envy of None.

Game Under—It's Not Over

Game Under is an indie folk duo from Michigan out with their first release, the DIY ep It's Not Over. The duo says of the project it was "started in 2020 during some pretty dark times, but we also felt a sort of hope and belief that we could persevere through anything." About their name, they say "We tend to lean into gallows humor when things are bad, and 'Game over? More like game under' was our half-serious, half-joking response to the times we were living through." The result, is a collection of very personal, sparse folk tunes with multi-layered vocals and strings throughout most of the collection until about the middle of I Love You But, which turns into a big indie rock banger about a toxic relationship.

Lucius—Second Nature

There are days on Open Air when you hear the phrase "featuring Lucius" several times. Singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig have worked with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Brandi Carlile (who, along with Dave Cobb, produced Second Nature), Jeff Tweedy, John Prine, Sheryl Crow, War on Drugs, Mavis Staples, and recently toured in Roger Waters' band. Though produced by Carlile and Cobb, known for more of a Nashville sound, this album is bright and poppy and sounds more like Studio 54 than the Grand Ol' Opry. The album kicks off with the title cut a funky danceable tune and acts as a keynote for the others. It slows down with the 3rd track, 24 which begins a cappella with the kind of harmonies that helped put them in such high demand. Like Wet Leg, Second Nature, provides some much needed levity during stressful times.

Next week we're looking at new releases from Hatchie, Charlie Crockett and Kurt Vile.

