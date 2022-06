Featured Works - July 2022

Featured Works for July – First Concert

(*Indicates July birthday)

July 1 F Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 1

July 4 M Barbara Harbach: Freedom Suite

July 5 T Paul Ben-Haim*: Violin Concerto

July 6 W Salomon Jadassohn: Piano Concerto No. 2

July 7 T Gian Carlo Menotti*: Triplo Concerto a Tre

July 8 F George Antheil*: Valentine Waltzes

July 11 M Edward MacDowell: Second Modern Suite

July 12 T Anton Arensky*: Suite No. 2; “Silhouettes”

July 13 W Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto in E major for Two Pianos

July 14 T Jean-Baptiste ‘Citoyen’ Davaux: Symphonie Concertante

July 15 F Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

July 18 M Julius Fucík*: Traumideale (Dream Ideal)

July 19 T Peggy Stuart Coolidge*: Rhapsody for Harp and Orchestra

July 20 W Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Haibel’s “Le Nozze Disturbate”

July 21 T Robert Kahn*: Cello Sonata No. 2

July 22 F Gabriel Fauré: Dolly

July 25 M Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (Music for Radio)

July 26 T Francesco Cilea*: Piano Trio in D major

July 27 W Enrique Granados*: Escenas romanticas (Romantic Scenes)

July 28 T Peter Müller*: Wind Quintet No. 1

July 29 F Alexander Glazunov*: Le Chant du Destin

Featured Works for July – Siskiyou Music Hall

(*Indicates July birthday)

July 1 F Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata in A major

July 4 M Don Gillis: Star-Spangled Symphony

July 5 T Josef Holbrooke*: The Song of Gwyn ap Nudd

July 6 W Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2

July 7 T Gustav Mahler*: Symphony No. 1

July 8 F Percy Grainger*: The Warriors

July 11 M Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36, “Linz”

July 12 T Sergei Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2

July 13 W William Walton: Cello Concerto

July 14 T Vincent d’Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air

July 15 F Ernest Bloch: Violin Sonata No. 2, “Poeme Mystique”

July 18 M Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 91

July 19 T Joachim Raff: Piano Quartet No. 1

July 20 W Gunnar de Frumerie*: Pastoral Suite

July 21 T Henri Dutilleux: L’Arbre des Songes

July 22 F Gaspar Cassado: Cello Sonata

July 25 M Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite-Concertino for Bassoon & Orchestra

July 26 T John Field*: Piano Concerto No. 6

July 27 W Erno Dohnányi*: Suite for Orchestra

July 28 T Bernhard Henrik Crusell*: Clarinet Concerto No. 3

July 29 F Antonin Dvorák: String Quartet in E flat major