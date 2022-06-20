The WFMT Radio Network Opera Series 2022

Santa Fe Opera

JUNE 18 The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs by Mason Bates

Opéra de Paris (France)

JUNE 25 The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Salzburg Festival (Austria)

JULY 2 The Damnation of Faust by Hector Berlioz

Royal Opera House (England)

JULY 9 Theodora by George Frideric Handel

JULY 16 Bajazet by Antonio Vivaldi

JULY 23 Macbeth by Giuseppe Verdi

JULY 30 Samson et Dalila by Camille Saint-Saëns

Boston Early Music Festival

AUGUST 6 Les Plaisirs de Versailles &

Les Arts Florissants by Marc-Antoine Charpentier



Les Fontaines de Versailles &

Le Concert d'Esculape by Michel Richard de Lalande

AUGUST 13 Almira by Geoege Frideric Handel

Vienna State Opera (Austria)

AUGUST 20 Boris Godunov by Modest Mussorgsky

AUGUST 27 Manon Lescaut by Giacomo Puccini

La Scala (Italy)

SEPTEMBER 3 La Giaconda by Amilcare Ponchielli