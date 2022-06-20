© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Don Matthews
Published June 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT
WFMT.jpg

The WFMT Radio Network Opera Series 2022

Santa Fe Opera
JUNE 18                               The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs by Mason Bates

Opéra de Paris (France)
JUNE 25                              The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Salzburg Festival (Austria)
JULY 2                                 The Damnation of Faust by Hector Berlioz

Royal Opera House (England)
JULY 9                                 Theodora by George Frideric Handel
JULY 16                               Bajazet by Antonio Vivaldi
JULY 23                               Macbeth by Giuseppe Verdi
JULY 30                               Samson et Dalila by Camille Saint-Saëns

Boston Early Music Festival
AUGUST 6                          Les Plaisirs de Versailles &
Les Arts Florissants by Marc-Antoine Charpentier

Les Fontaines de Versailles &
Le Concert d'Esculape by Michel Richard de Lalande
AUGUST 13                        Almira by Geoege Frideric Handel

Vienna State Opera (Austria)
AUGUST 20                        Boris Godunov by Modest Mussorgsky
AUGUST 27                        Manon Lescaut by Giacomo Puccini

La Scala (Italy)
SEPTEMBER 3                 La Giaconda by Amilcare Ponchielli

Teatro dell’Opera Rome (Italy)
SEPTEMBER 10                    I Puritani by Vincenzo Bellini

Don Matthews
Don Matthews received a B.A. in Music from Eastern Michigan University and a Masters in Vocal Performance from USC. He performed as a member of the San Francisco Opera chorus for three seasons.  He moved to Boston to study and became involved in radio, working at both WBUR and WGBH, where he was a producer for Robert J. Lurtsema.
