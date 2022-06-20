WFMT Radio Network Opera Series
The WFMT Radio Network Opera Series 2022
Santa Fe Opera
JUNE 18 The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs by Mason Bates
Opéra de Paris (France)
JUNE 25 The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Salzburg Festival (Austria)
JULY 2 The Damnation of Faust by Hector Berlioz
Royal Opera House (England)
JULY 9 Theodora by George Frideric Handel
JULY 16 Bajazet by Antonio Vivaldi
JULY 23 Macbeth by Giuseppe Verdi
JULY 30 Samson et Dalila by Camille Saint-Saëns
Boston Early Music Festival
AUGUST 6 Les Plaisirs de Versailles &
Les Arts Florissants by Marc-Antoine Charpentier
Les Fontaines de Versailles &
Le Concert d'Esculape by Michel Richard de Lalande
AUGUST 13 Almira by Geoege Frideric Handel
Vienna State Opera (Austria)
AUGUST 20 Boris Godunov by Modest Mussorgsky
AUGUST 27 Manon Lescaut by Giacomo Puccini
La Scala (Italy)
SEPTEMBER 3 La Giaconda by Amilcare Ponchielli
Teatro dell’Opera Rome (Italy)
SEPTEMBER 10 I Puritani by Vincenzo Bellini