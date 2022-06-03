Britt Festival Orchestra Returns!

Beginning Friday, June 17th and running until Sunday, July 3rd, the Britt

Festival Orchestra under the direction of Teddy Abrams will return to the Britt hill in Jacksonville for live concerts.

JPR is partnering with Britt to present live interviews with performing

artists one hour prior to the concert.

You are invited to the Enfield stage in the performance garden at Britt at

7 pm to hear live interviews of the performers by announcers from JPR.

For more information or to get your tickets, go to Britt website

www.brittfest.org/britt-festival-orchestra/

We look forward to seeing you once again for live concerts!