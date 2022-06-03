© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Britt Festival Orchestra Returns!

Jefferson Public Radio | By Don Matthews
Published June 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT
Britt2022.jpg
JPR is Partnering with Britt Festival

Beginning Friday, June 17th and running until Sunday, July 3rd, the Britt

Festival Orchestra under the direction of Teddy Abrams will return to the Britt hill in Jacksonville for live concerts.
JPR is partnering with Britt to present live interviews with performing
artists one hour prior to the concert.

You are invited to the Enfield stage in the performance garden at Britt at
7 pm to hear live interviews of the performers by announcers from JPR.

For more information or to get your tickets, go to Britt website
www.brittfest.org/britt-festival-orchestra/
We look forward to seeing you once again for live concerts!

Don Matthews
Don Matthews received a B.A. in Music from Eastern Michigan University and a Masters in Vocal Performance from USC. He performed as a member of the San Francisco Opera chorus for three seasons.  He moved to Boston to study and became involved in radio, working at both WBUR and WGBH, where he was a producer for Robert J. Lurtsema.
