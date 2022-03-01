© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing

Rent payments set to restart for Rogue Valley wildfire survivors

Jefferson Public Radio | By Sophia Prince
Published March 1, 2022 at 4:40 AM PST
npr.brightspotcdn.png
FEMA
In January 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency installed a number of manufactured homes in Mill City following last year's Santiam Canyon wildfire. The agency installed similar units in Jackson County.

Hundreds of Oregon residents who lost their homes in the Almeda and South Obenchain fires are currently housed in FEMA trailers. Now, with few housing alternatives in the Rogue Valley and a slow wildfire recovery, these residents are being asked to pay market rate rent.

FEMA installed around 180 trailers after the devastating 2020 fires. The temporary housing was planned to be removed on March 15, so Oregon lawmakers applied for an extension. When that was approved, it came with a catch. Residents got letters a week-and-a-half ago telling them that they would be expected to pay market rate rent.

“For a two-bedroom, it’s about $1,100. It's more like $1,700 for a three-bedroom,” says Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland. “So it’s caused a tremendous amount of alarm and anxiety and sort of retraumatization among residents.”

Marsh says residents should begin an application for FEMA subsidies, which are priced according to individuals’ income.

“People who are at 50% of median income can get their rent decreased to as little as $50 a month,” says Marsh. “Which, I think we’d all agree, is probably manageable for everybody.”

Financial assistance is also being offerred by the Medford nonprofit, ACCESS.

Sophia Prince
Sophia Prince is a reporter and producer for JPR News. She began as JPR’s 2021 summer intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a BA in journalism and international studies.
