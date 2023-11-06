Underground History: Summer Field Trips

We shoved microphones in the faces of all sorts of hardworking archaeologists just minding their own business so that we could bring the excitement of archaeology out of the field and into your radios. While we had to navigate dust, wind, background noise, and recording all the new-fangled research technology that is obnoxiously silent (I mean, geez, does nothing beep anymore?), we were able to capture some of the magic and fun of archaeology that doesn’t always come across in traditional studio interviews.

CHARLIE ZIMMERMAN

Chelsea Rose talks with volunteer Wade Bullier about working in some of Oregon's earliest gold mines.

In one episode, we recorded archaeological pedestrian and ground penetrating radar (GPR) surveys. These activities are a key part of archaeological investigations, and can provide a lot of information using non-destructive methods. Pedestrian survey relies on visual observations of the ground surface, and is often the very first step of determining whether archaeological resources are present. During our recording we spoke with staff and students about their finds as they walked back and forth across a fallow field in careful transects. With eyes on the ground, the crew observed stone tools and materials used by the early Indigenous community that lived outside of Jacksonville centuries ago. This area, recently established as an archaeological site, can now be documented and protected for the future. We also teamed up with archaeologists from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde on the GPR work. This fancy, non-beeping scientific machine uses radar to record subsurface features that might be of interest to archaeologists. In this instance we were able to see where the original creek channel was located, which helps us better understand the landform and how humans have modified it over time.

CHELSEA ROSE A sample of the tools used for the hand mapping of the site. CREDIT: CHELSEA ROSE

Another episode took us deep in the Siskiyou Mountains in search of evidence of the early Oregon gold rush. We spoke with staff and volunteers about all of the different ways that archaeologist map sites. From graph paper, to surveying equipment, to modern global positioning system (GPS) devices that speak to satellites, each of these tools provided important spatial documentation about the layout, elevation, and relationship of the artifacts and features within the site. This information allows us to recreate past buildings and activity areas, and get to know the people who lived an worked in these spaces more than a century ago.

CHELSEA ROSE SOULA Archaeologist Eric Gleason takes a shade break while working on one of his maps of the site.

In addition to embedding the show into archaeological investigations, we also brought Underground History to the National Fish and Wildlife Forensic Laboratory in Ashland where we were able to explore one of the region’s most infamous true crime cases (the botched robbery of a Southern Pacific train at Tunnel 13 in Ashland) using a razor curated at the Southern Oregon Historical Society. This allowed us to observe cutting edge forensic technology in action—we used light, fancy microscopes, and machines that looked like they were straight out of the X-Files prop room. It was so cool that I forgot to be annoyed at the lack of buzzing and bleeping while we played CSI with our gracious hosts.

None of these episodes would have been possible without the help of producer Charlie Zimmermann, who has been enthusiastically editing our field segments for your listening pleasure. And we are learning and getting better at producing these as we go! So, where should we go next?

You can listen to these episodes on our website, and you can find Underground History wherever you get your podcasts.