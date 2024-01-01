Heather Holben was born and raised in Southern Oregon, and is currently pursuing a degree in English with a minor in History at Southern Oregon University. Heather helps JPR listeners get the information they need about our service. When not at school or work Heather can be found spending time with her husband and two cats, enjoying the outdoors, or hanging out at one of the many local music venues. When not at school or work Heather can be found spending time with her husband and two cats, enjoying the outdoors, or hanging out at one of the many local music venues.