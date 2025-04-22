Proposed med school in Klamath Falls could help treat rural doctor shortage

The Oregon Institute of Technology has announced its hope to create a college of osteopathic medicine at its southern Oregon campus. It would be the first public college of osteopathic medicine in the state and the second public medical school in Oregon.

Doctors of osteopathic medicine, or DOs, typically place a stronger focus on whole-person and preventive care than traditional medical doctors, or MDs. Their training may also include osteopathic manipulative treatment, a hands-on technique to diagnose and alleviate certain conditions. Otherwise, DOs receive similar training to MDs and can be licensed to treat and diagnose illness.

Osteopathic colleges filled the top 14 spots in a list of best medical schools for primary care doctors, according to 2024 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report.

Gaylyn Maurer, executive director of health and wellness at Oregon Tech, said a new medical school would help provide health care access in the region.

“We have a massive provider shortage across the state,” Maurer said. She noted that the shortage is linked to poor health outcomes in rural areas, including "poor quality of life, completed suicides, shortened life expectancies."

Research published by the National Institute for Health in 2022 says people who study medicine in rural areas are around five times more likely to practice in rural areas.

According to Maurer, Oregon Tech would like to offer an accelerated option for the osteopathic program, which would allow students to graduate in three years rather than four. That would be possible by coordinating a student’s undergraduate degree to reduce classroom time for the medical school by one year.

The polytechnic university plans to develop an AI-infused curriculum for the health program, according to a press release.

Oregon Tech has requested $1.2 million from state legislators for a planning study of the proposed school.

