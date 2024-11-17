Whooping cough cases surge across the Pacific Northwest

The Oregon Health Authority is reporting over 800 cases of pertussis in the state as of Wednesday. The agency expects Oregon will soon surpass its 2012 record of 910 cases.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial infection. It poses the highest risk of severe infection or death for infants under one year old and people who are elderly or immunocompromised.

In Oregon, pertussis was reported in 23 counties, and at least one person, an older adult, has died. Lane County has the highest number with 249 cases, followed by Multnomah County with 180, Clackamas County with 109, Washington County with 67 and Deschutes County with 59.

In Washington, the state reported a total of 1,193 cases so far in 2024, compared to 51 cases the same time last year.

Idaho has reported over 700 cases of pertussis this year, compared to 34 in 2023.

Pertussis usually takes five to 10 days for symptoms to appear following exposure to the bacteria that causes it. Unlike adults, infants with pertussis may not cough as much or at all, but develop apnea, a life-threatening pause in breathing.

In its early stages, which may last one to two weeks, pertussis causes cold-like symptoms including a runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever and occasional coughing.

In its early stages, pertussis can be treated with antibiotics. Early testing and treatment can prevent more severe symptoms that last for weeks.

Later stages of pertussis can include severe coughing fits, a “whoop” sound caused by the person gasping for air between coughs, and vomiting and exhaustion after coughing fits. This stage typically lasts one to six weeks, but may extend as long as 10 weeks.

After this, a person with pertussis will eventually start coughing less as they recover over the course of two to three weeks.

Early treatment also helps prevent the spread of pertussis. People diagnosed with pertussis are advised to stay home until they have been treated with antibiotics for five days, or until 21 days have passed since symptoms began.

The most effective prevention for pertussis is vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a five-series DTaP vaccination at the ages of two months, four months, six months, 15 through 18 months, and 4 through 6 years.

Adolescent children and adults who never received a Tdap booster as an adolescent may receive the Tdap vaccination.

Though no additional Tdap vaccines are required for adults, adults do need boosters every 10 years to maintain protection against tetanus and diphtheria. Health care providers may administer either Td or Tdap for such boosters.

Tdap vaccines are specifically recommended for pregnant people and those who are likely to be exposed to an infant under one year old, such as people sharing a household with a baby or child care workers.

“The best tool that we have is to vaccinate mom during pregnancy, because mom will make antibodies against pertussis, and then push them across the placenta to baby,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division.

Vaccinating pregnant people has been shown to be 78% to 91% effective at lowering the risk of pertussis in babies younger than two months old.

Cieslak noted one case of an infant who was hospitalized for months in 2012 due to pertussis.

“On a respirator, a million and a half dollars in hospital charges,” he said. “This is the kind of thing we’re trying to prevent.”

With the exception of 2024, Oregon pertussis deaths have been limited to infants — five have occurred since 2003.

Though vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing pertussis, vaccinated people who do get sick usually experience milder symptoms, according to the American Lung Association.

In addition to vaccinations, good respiratory virus hygiene can help prevent pertussis. This includes washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable, and covering coughs and sneezes.

If someone is experiencing respiratory symptoms but needs to leave their home, wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of pertussis and other respiratory illnesses.

This story comes from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.