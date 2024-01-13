Humboldt County Public Health working to curb recreational use of 'laughing gas'

Humboldt County’s Public Health Department will work to address the distribution and recreational use of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or whippets.

Regular use can cause a variety of physical and mental health problems, including memory loss, depression, psychosis and a weakened immune system.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, Public Health Director Sofia Pereira said the drug is a big problem.

"We are seeing the pervasiveness of nitrous oxide being available where people are purchasing, especially youth are at risk of purchasing and consuming nitrous oxide recreationally, which can cause physical harm," she said.

It’s illegal in California to use nitrous oxide recreationally and to give or sell it to minors. But Pereira said her staff has seen it for sale at local smoke shops.

The county passed an ordinance on tobacco retail licensing in July 2023, but nitrous oxide was not mentioned.

Pereira said the county needs better enforcement tactics.

"We also are looking internally about what it would look like to include a nitrous oxide ban in our tobacco retail licensing ordinance," she said.

Banning nitrous oxide through tobacco licensing could empower county officials to ensure the drug isn’t being sold recreationally as a condition for the license.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to direct Public Health to work on curbing the illicit sale and use of the drug and bring back recommendations in the future.