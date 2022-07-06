Historic Ashland resort could host psychedelic retreats if approved by voters

The Synthesis Institute bought the historic Buckhorn Springs Resort last year, in hopes of hosting therapeutic psilocybin retreats starting in 2023.

The therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. But, on Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners voted to let local residents decide whether to allow psilocybin-related business take place in the county. The November vote will only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County, which includes the location of Buckhorn Springs.

Myles Katz, a co-founder of the Synthesis Institute, says he thinks there may be a stigma against laws allowing the use of psilocybin because of recent problems with illicit cannabis in Southern Oregon.

“We would just support and encourage people to really learn about Measure 109, how it is fundamentally different from the recreation laws for cannabis,” Katz says.

If Jackson County residents decide not to allow the therapeutic use of psilocybin, Buckhorn Springs will remain as an event-for-hire space.

