© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine

Oregon surpasses 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Tiffany Eckert / KLCC
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:52 AM PDT
Amity volunteer firefighter and EMT Nic Sherman gives Friendsview Retirement Community resident Sam Farmer a COVID-19 vaccination, as Dorothy Farmer looks on, in Newberg, Ore., Feb. 5, 2021. As of this week, three COVID-19 vaccines are available in Oregon.
OPB
Amity volunteer firefighter and EMT Nic Sherman gives Friendsview Retirement Community resident Sam Farmer a COVID-19 vaccination, as Dorothy Farmer looks on, in Newberg, Ore., Feb. 5, 2021.

That leaves Oregon's total number of infections lower than that of most of the rest of the country.

Oregon now ranks second lowest among states in the number of cases per capita. That’s 16,596 per 100,000.

However, the Oregon Health Authority stresses the pandemic isn’t over, and COVID-19 continues to pose a risk to many people.

There were 14 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,899. OHA reported 421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 700,361.

State health officials recommend Oregonians keep in mind the “5 Essentials” for navigating and staying safe during the current phase of the pandemic. The five essentials are vaccination, information, preparation, protection and isolation if you get sick with COVID-19.
Copyright 2022 KLCC

Tags

Health and Medicine Top StoriesOregon NewsCoronavirus / COVID-19 NewsVaccinesAppfeed
Tiffany Eckert / KLCC
See stories by Tiffany Eckert / KLCC