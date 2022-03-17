Oregon surpasses 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Oregon now ranks second lowest among states in the number of cases per capita. That’s 16,596 per 100,000.

However, the Oregon Health Authority stresses the pandemic isn’t over, and COVID-19 continues to pose a risk to many people.

There were 14 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,899. OHA reported 421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 700,361.

State health officials recommend Oregonians keep in mind the “5 Essentials” for navigating and staying safe during the current phase of the pandemic. The five essentials are vaccination, information, preparation, protection and isolation if you get sick with COVID-19.

