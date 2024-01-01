Erin Collins is a southern transplant, coming to the Pacific Northwest from the state of Alabama. After a career in live theater, she is overjoyed to bring her experience to JPR, where she hosts Weekend Edition.

Before moving to Ashland, Erin spent years touring with theatrical productions, working on cruise ships, and even completed a season at Dollywood. Erin can solve a Rubik’s cube, makes the world’s best boiled peanuts (a southern delicacy) and loves teaching southern vocabulary to her Oregon friends.