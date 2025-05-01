State to offer rebates on electric vehicle purchases again

Officials at the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced Thursday they will reopen the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program on May 22. Oregonians, business owners, nonprofits and government can take advantage of the two rebates offered under the program.

The Standard Rebate provides up to $2,500 back on the purchase or lease of a new fully electric or plug-in electric hybrid vehicle or motorcycle.

The Charge Ahead Rebate provides up to $5,000 for a used, or $7,500 for a new, electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid for those with a single household income of $62,600 or less, a two-person household with income of $84,600 or less, or a four-person household with combined income of $128,600 or less.

Cars purchased before May 22 are not eligible to apply, according to a DEQ news release.

The program was open for just two months last year due to overwhelming demand that sapped the program’s pot of about $12 million per year. It’s funded through Oregon’s vehicle privilege tax of one-half of 1% on the sale of all taxable vehicles. Legislative Democrats proposed raising that tax to 0.8% as part of their framework for fixing a road funding deficit.

Under the Biden administration, Oregon received last year a $197 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to fund measures that reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas pollution and provide financial and health benefits to underservered communities. DEQ will use $31 million of the grant this year to fund the Charge Ahead Rebates, so the window to apply will be longer and so more low and moderate-income Oregonians can take advantage of it, agency officials said in the news release.

The department has provided nearly $100 million in rebates since it began awarding them in 2018. Just about 10% of those were Charge Ahead Rebates for low and medium-income Oregonians.

Oregonians seeking a Charge Ahead Rebate can also submit a prequalification application online and receive a voucher to use for purchases at participating dealerships.

The agency is required to close the application window for the program when funds run out. If an applicant is approved but funds run out, they’ll be put on a waiting list for payment next spring.

Transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon, according to the agency.

