West Nile Virus confirmed in Jackson County

Jackson County became the third county in Oregon to find West Nile Virus in mosquitoes this year, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's after Morrow and Malheur counties.

The virus was found after testing at one sample point in northeast Central Point, said Geoff Taylor, district manager for the Jackson County Vector Control District.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, 80 percent of people infected won’t show any symptoms at all. But, the remaining 20 percent can develop mild to severe flu-like symptoms.

Around 1 in 150 people will contract serious illness, which can exhibit symptoms including a high fever, paralysis and vision loss.

Taylor said it’s not uncommon to find West Nile Virus in the county, as it can travel from far away.

“A lot of it can be carried from the birds to the mosquitoes," he said. "And then the mosquitoes can carry it back to the birds, to horses or humans.”

West Nile has also been found in Shasta County this year, but there haven't been any cases in humans or horses so far in either county.

West Nile can spread to horses, humans and birds. A vaccine is available for horses, which is recommended every 12 months.

Not all counties have vector control districts that test and report cases of West Nile Virus in mosquitos. That includes Josephine and Douglas counties, meaning West Nile could be present there, but go un-reported, according to Taylor.

He said it's important to disrupt the mosquito life cycle. One female can lay up to 200 eggs after feeding.

“If that’s allowed to happen three, four, five times a year and not be taken care of, eventually you’ll have a real overpopulation of mosquitos in a very small area," Taylor said.

He said it’s important to avoid leaving standing pools of water outside, and replace water regularly for horses and pets.

The vector control district services are free for county residents. They can provide different treatments to prevent mosquito larvae from growing into adults, including providing mosquitofish, which prey on mosquito larvae in the water.