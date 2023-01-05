Oregon takes steps to conserve six areas of rocky coast

Andy Lanier is the Marine Affairs Coordinator for the Department of Land Conservation and Development. He said the sites have been through a multi-year process, including engagement with nearby communities.

Lanier told KLCC one proposed site is at Cape Foulweather, south of Depoe Bay, where stewardship activities would help maintain key habitats, “Specifically submerged aquatic vegetation, the marine kelps, which are very important." Lanier explained, "They are a nursery ground for many of our much longer-lived fish species, they provide habitat in the marine environment for many different organisms.”

Lanier said a proposal at Cape Lookout, near Tillamook, would focus on restoring a kelp bed that suffered a recent die-off.

Because coastal communities recognize its importance, fishing regulations would not be affected by the new designations.

The process is expected to take many months to coordinate and complete.

Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development Cape Lookout



The six rocky areas proposed for marine conservation are:

-Cape Foulweather, south of Depoe Bay

-Cape Lookout, south of Tillamook

-Chapman Point, north of Cannon Beach

-Ecola Point, north of Cannon Beach

-Fogarty Creek, near Depoe Bay

-Blacklock Point, north of Port Orford.

Two additional areas were fast-tracked for approval. The Coquille Point marine garden and the Cape Blanco marine research area will be held in conservation beginning January, 2024.



