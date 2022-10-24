City of Ashland seeks input on climate plan addition

City of Ashland / The plan will mostly affect forests on the southwest side of town.

This new Ashland Forest Plan Addendum adds onto the city’s 2016 Forest Plan. City staff felt that the plan fell short of outlining strategies and adaptation techniques, and an update was needed.

The new addition includes a more comprehensive analysis of recommended forest management practices in order to address the potential impacts of climate change in town, including wildfires and flooding.

The plan affects land in the Ashland watershed southwest of town.

The city is asking for comment from the public on this addition. An open house will be held on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. at The Grove, 1195 East Main St. Participants can attend in-person or on Zoom or submit feedback via email. Comments are due by November 13.

More information can be found on the city of Ashland’s website.