Environment, Energy and Transportation

City of Ashland seeks input on climate plan addition

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published October 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM PDT
ashland_watershed.jpg
Erik Neumann / JPR
/
The plan will affect 1,100 acres of forests in Ashland.

The city of Ashland is asking for feedback on a proposed climate change adaptation plan for over 1,000 acres of forests around town.

Forest_lands_overview.jpg
City of Ashland
/
The plan will mostly affect forests on the southwest side of town.

This new Ashland Forest Plan Addendum adds onto the city’s 2016 Forest Plan. City staff felt that the plan fell short of outlining strategies and adaptation techniques, and an update was needed.

The new addition includes a more comprehensive analysis of recommended forest management practices in order to address the potential impacts of climate change in town, including wildfires and flooding.

The plan affects land in the Ashland watershed southwest of town.

The city is asking for comment from the public on this addition. An open house will be held on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. at The Grove, 1195 East Main St. Participants can attend in-person or on Zoom or submit feedback via email. Comments are due by November 13.

More information can be found on the city of Ashland’s website.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media. Jane recently earned her Master's in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
