© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation

Invasive Northern crayfish already spreading to Bear Creek, Rogue River

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:49 AM PDT
051622_Northern crayfish_600.jpg
Michael Parker
/
The Northern crayfish can be identified by it's barnacle-like bumps on its claws. Color can't be used to distinguish crayfish species

It’s likely too late to contain a species of invasive crayfish in Southern Oregon. That’s after biologists found they're spreading throughout Rogue Valley waterways.

The invasive Northern crayfish was reported for the first time in Oregon last month, in an Ashland waterway that eventually flows into the Rogue River.

Native to the midwest, they can outcompete local crayfish species and prey on endangered salmon and steelhead eggs.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Rick Boatner says his team conducted a survey last week to see the extent of the damage.

"You know, I was disappointed," Boatner says. "I was hoping they were still just in the Ashland area, but they’re outside of the Ashland area – in Bear Creek, which is part of that system. So they’re moving on down to the Rogue.”

Boatner says there’s not much that can be done now to contain the crayfish, but encourages folks to report sightings of Northern crayfish to track their reach.

“So we may be at a point where we can’t do much," he says. "Since they’re everywhere.”

Boatner says control methods such as poison or trapping would be either ineffective or harmful to native species at this point.

It’s still unknown how the crayfish were introduced to the region. Boatner believes the remains of a school science project could have been dumped into a nearby waterway; unaware the crayfish are invasive.

Importing non-native crayfish to Oregon requires a permit, and violators can face penalties or civil fines.

Tags

Environment, Energy and Transportation Top StoriesOregon NewsSouthern Oregoninvasive speciesAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast.
See stories by Roman Battaglia