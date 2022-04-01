Army Corps investigating potential chemical waste at Elk Creek Dam site near Rogue River

The Army Corps released a report about the Elk Creek Dam site on Wednesday. In it the agency confirmed that drums that may have contained chemical waste were found buried, dating back to 1988.

The Elk Creek Dam was never completed. The site is located near the community of Trail in Jackson County. The investigation started after a former employee of a company the Army Corps contracted with, filed a complaint with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

In the complaint, the former employee of the Obayashi Corporation described the company burying 50-100 barrels containing antifreeze, motor oil, solvents and grease in a pit, 100 yards from Elk Creek.

The report warns of potential impacts to ground and surface water around the creek that feeds into the Rogue River. The Corps said the agency needed to do more investigation to determine the level of contamination from the buried waste.

The Obayashi Corporation could not be reached. A spokesperson for the Corps could not provide information about Obayashi’s response but said the unpermitted waste is being treated as a criminal investigation.

The Army Corps was fined $30,814 by ODEQ for “establishing and operating an unpermitted solid waste site disposal site” for the buried waste. The agency is attempting to hold the contractor responsible for the cleanup.