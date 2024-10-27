California voters show strong support for bonds, less for housing measures

Likely California voters strongly support Proposition 4, a bond measure that would pay for climate and water quality projects. A slight majority also support Proposition 2, an education bond that would fund school repairs.

PPIC Statewide Survey Director Mark Baldassare said that level of support is surprising, especially because it’s rare to see two $10 billion bond measures on the same ballot.

“This is coming in the context of a time when Californians say that they're nervous about the future of the economy,” he said.

Baldassare said that speaks to how important education and climate issues are to voters.

Two ballot measures intended to address housing costs are not polling well. Proposition 33, which would give local governments more power to expand rent control, has support from 42% of likely voters. Proposition 5, which would make it easier to pass bonds for local housing projects, has 48% support.

The survey also showed most Californians say housing costs are one of the top issues in the state. Baldassare said the disconnect might be in who votes.

“The voting population in California tends to be older and homeowners,” he said, adding that the overall population is younger and is more likely to rent.

Tough-on-crime Proposition 36 and Proposition 3, the measure to enshrine marriage equality in the state Constitution, have the highest popularity among polled voters.

The survey also showed that approval ratings for both Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature are below 50%.

Baldassare said those numbers are linked.

“Many people say they don't feel good about the direction of the state and where the economy is headed in the next 12 months,” he said.

The report shows about 60% of Californians think the state is headed in the wrong direction. That’s a number that’s been climbing since 2020.

On the economy, Democrats tend to be more optimistic about the future: Just over half say things are getting better. An estimated 84% of Republicans say things are getting worse.

Copyright 2024 CapRadio