Newsom and lawmakers tell California schools to restrict cell phone use

Right now, schools aren’t required to have these restrictions, but, many already have rules for cell phone use on campus.

The Roseville City School District implemented some cell phone rules earlier this year, and Spokesperson Jessica Hull said she’s noticed a culture shift since those went into effect.

“When school started this year and students didn't have access to their phones, especially at lunch at the middle school level, we were asked to bring more activities to the school during lunch time,” she said.

She said kids are also getting in trouble less, now that they can’t text each other or take photos and videos during the school day.

Proponents of the bill, including the governor, say cell phones are a distraction to learning. The U.S. Surgeon General advised last year that social media can have negative impacts on kids’ mental health.

The new law includes an exception for emergencies. It faced pushback from lawmakers and parents who argued students need access in certain situations, like during a school shooting.

Schools have until July 2026 to set those policies.

