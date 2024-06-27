Ashland School District launches expanded free lunch program

The summer program started June 17, where children can receive a free lunch at one of two locations regardless of whether they are an Ashland resident. Those programs are being held at Bellview and Walker Elementary schools.

Come fall, students will also be able to get a free lunch and breakfast during the academic year at every school in the district due to Ashland’s first-ever qualification for the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. In it, districts are eligible for funding if 25% or more students are automatically approved for free school meals, according to the program’s website.

Until last year, that group of students included primarily SNAP and TANF recipients.

“Then this year, there was a change, where any students who are on Medicaid are also automatically approved for free and reduced meals,” said Christina Lehman, director of Nutrition Services for the Ashland School District. “And that’s what jumped our numbers up quite a bit, for us to be able to start qualifying for these programs.”

Now, with students on the low-income health insurance program becoming eligible, in addition to SNAP and TANF recipients, Ashland has met the threshold required to be eligible for free and reduced meals.

Lehman said the number of students who have applied and been accepted for free and reduced meals has increased in recent years, alongside the number of SNAP and TANF beneficiaries.

This year, Ashland schools are expected to feed roughly 2,500 students in total as a result of the reduced restrictions and growing need.

“More and more families, unfortunately, are reaching that poverty level where they qualify for these benefits,” Lehman said. “And as a nation, we’re actually moving towards free-meals-for-all programs.”

Eight states have passed laws allowing schools to administer free meals to all students, and Lehman predicted Oregon will follow.

The Community Eligibility Provision which expanded meal access goes into effect July 1. Ashland schools will begin taking advantage of the free meals when their school year begins this fall.

The summer free lunch program will remain in effect for at least the next five years. The school year breakfast and lunch program will remain in effect for at least the next four years. Lehman said the Ashland School District will hopefully reapply for funding after the programs are set to expire.

Currently, children up to 18 years old can receive a free lunch at either Bellview or Walker Elementary from 11-12:30 Monday through Thursday, with the exception of July 4. Free lunches will stop being served after August 8. More information can be found on the summer free lunch program’s website.