© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southern Oregon celebrates commencements this weekend

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:20 PM PDT
Southern Oregon University Class of 2023 graduates celebrate at their commencement ceremony.
SOU
Southern Oregon University Class of 2023 graduates celebrate at their commencement ceremony.

Students throughout the region will celebrate their commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

Southern Oregon University will hold its commencement on Saturday in Ashland. Rather than having a traditional keynote speaker, the celebration will feature SOU President Rick Bailey and three student speakers.

This class of graduates will include SOU's first in the new Accelerated Pathway to MBA program, which allows students to receive both a Bachelor's and an MBA by adding one year of graduate-level coursework.

The Oregon Institute of Technology will hold its 76th commencement on Saturday in Klamath Falls. The keynote speaker is Dave Drinkward, the CEO of Portland-based Hoffman Construction Company. Two graduating students will also speak.

Students from the Oregon Institute of Technology's Class of 2023 celebrate their commencement.
Oregon Institute of Technology
Students from the Oregon Institute of Technology's Class of 2023 celebrate their commencement.

One of the college’s graduates this year is 71 years old. A total of 723 students will graduate, 152 of which will graduate from the Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Sunday.

Rogue Community College will hold its 53rd commencement on Saturday in Grants Pass. It will celebrate 31 GED graduates and 505 college graduates. The ceremony will include three student speakers.

"We are incredibly proud of our 2024 graduates. Each student has shown remarkable resilience and dedication throughout their educational journey,” RCC President Dr. Randy Weber said in a press release. “Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and the supportive environment provided by our faculty and staff. We look forward to their continued contributions to our community and beyond."

Klamath Community College will hold its commencement on Friday in Klamath Falls. The college says 200 students will graduate, one of its highest numbers ever. The keynote speaker will be Oregon State Representative Emily McIntire.

Southwestern Oregon Community College will hold its commencement ceremony on Friday in Coos Bay. It will honor 401 graduates.

Oregon Coast Community College will celebrate its commencement on Friday in Newport.

Tags
Education Top StoriesOregon NewsSouthern Oregon UniversityRogue Community CollegeOregon Institute of TechnologyAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
See stories by Jane Vaughan
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now