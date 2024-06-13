Southern Oregon celebrates commencements this weekend

Southern Oregon University will hold its commencement on Saturday in Ashland. Rather than having a traditional keynote speaker, the celebration will feature SOU President Rick Bailey and three student speakers.

This class of graduates will include SOU's first in the new Accelerated Pathway to MBA program, which allows students to receive both a Bachelor's and an MBA by adding one year of graduate-level coursework.

The Oregon Institute of Technology will hold its 76th commencement on Saturday in Klamath Falls. The keynote speaker is Dave Drinkward, the CEO of Portland-based Hoffman Construction Company. Two graduating students will also speak.

Oregon Institute of Technology Students from the Oregon Institute of Technology's Class of 2023 celebrate their commencement.

One of the college’s graduates this year is 71 years old. A total of 723 students will graduate, 152 of which will graduate from the Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Sunday.

Rogue Community College will hold its 53rd commencement on Saturday in Grants Pass. It will celebrate 31 GED graduates and 505 college graduates. The ceremony will include three student speakers.

"We are incredibly proud of our 2024 graduates. Each student has shown remarkable resilience and dedication throughout their educational journey,” RCC President Dr. Randy Weber said in a press release. “Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and the supportive environment provided by our faculty and staff. We look forward to their continued contributions to our community and beyond."

Klamath Community College will hold its commencement on Friday in Klamath Falls. The college says 200 students will graduate, one of its highest numbers ever. The keynote speaker will be Oregon State Representative Emily McIntire.

Southwestern Oregon Community College will hold its commencement ceremony on Friday in Coos Bay. It will honor 401 graduates.

Oregon Coast Community College will celebrate its commencement on Friday in Newport.