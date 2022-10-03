© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Eugene Police and University of Oregon PD resume "party patrols" as fall term begins

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM PDT
Eugene Police Department cruisers at EPD HQ.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Eugene Police Department cruisers at EPD HQ.

Party patrols were back in force around the University of Oregon for the first official weekend of school.

The Eugene Police Department says over the last few days, 29 citations were issued for open containers, and 43 for minors in possession of alcohol.

One person was jailed for fleeing police custody.

No unruly gathering citations were issued. The EPD says students and local residents can expect continued patrols and “education efforts” in partnership with the UO’s police department, and student conduct and neighbor relations offices.

Last spring, over 100 citations were issued as some parties got unruly, with neighbors complaining of noise, and people hurling bottles and cans at officers.

©2022, KLCC.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Tags
Education Oregon NewsTop Stories
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
See stories by Brian Bull