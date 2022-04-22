© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education

SOU board approves 4% tuition increase

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published April 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT
SOU_Hannon_library.jpg
Finetooth/Wikimedia
/

Southern Oregon University’s board of trustees voted unanimously on Friday afternoon to increase tuition by nearly 3.98% for resident undergrads. The increase will take effect during the 2022-23 academic year.

It translates to $120 more per term for full-time resident undergrads, the benchmark for comparing university tuition rates. Additional mandatory fees bump the tuition rate increase up to 4.73%. SOU’s term schedule is roughly equal to quarters.

Public universities across Oregon are setting next year’s tuition rates this spring, and SOU’s is in the middle of the group. Western Oregon University approved a 3.19% tuition increase for resident undergrads. The Oregon Institute of Technology approved a 7% increase in base tuition and fees for in and out-of-state students. Increases above 5% require approval from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

An SOU spokesperson described the tuition increase as “modest” and noted that it follows an increase for resident undergrads in 2021 that was historically low for the university at 2.55%.

