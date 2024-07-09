© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Suspected heat-related death in Jackson County increases reports in Oregon to 7

Jefferson Public Radio | By James Kelley
Published July 9, 2024 at 2:24 PM PDT
An unnamed man slumps over a garbage can as the temperature rises to over 110 degrees in Portland, June 28, 2021.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff 
/
OPB
An unnamed man slumps over a garbage can as the temperature rises to over 110 degrees in Portland, June 28, 2021.

During one of Oregon’s hottest heat waves, two individuals reportedly died from heat exposure in southwest Oregon, bringing the state total to seven.

Over the weekend, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees in Medford, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office began investigating a case where an individual was found experiencing heat exhaustion on private property. The owners of the property did not know the individual, according to Ben Fazio, a medical investigator for the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The reason why the individual was on the property is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. Fazio said the county medical examiner is awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether substances played a role in the death.

“These temperatures are brutal,” Fazio said. “One of our main concerns is people dehydrating out there and not having access to shelter.”

No further information about the individual was made available.

Another heat-related death was reported over the weekend in Coos County, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additionally, five heat-related deaths have been reported in Multnomah County since the beginning of the heat wave.

Many refer to extreme heat exposure as “heat stroke,” which shuts down some of the body’s functions and can be fatal.

Craig Kinney, the Deputy Medical Examiner for Douglas County, said some people are more susceptible to heat stroke than others.

“What we tend to see, when the temperatures get high like this, is the people that succumb to those are people that are elderly or otherwise already ill from other conditions and don’t have people checking on them regularly,” Kinney said.

Because of this, Kinney added that some reports of heat-related deaths may come in up to a week after a heat wave.

Triple digit temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week in southwest Oregon.
James Kelley
James is JPR's 2024 Charles Snowden intern. A recent graduate from Oregon State University, he was the city editor of OSU’s student-led publication, the Daily Barometer and he hosted a radio show on KBVR FM.
See stories by James Kelley
