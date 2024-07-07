Salt Creek wildfire takes off east of the Rogue Valley on Sunday

The Salt Creek Fire was approximately 400 acres with a large smoke plume visible from Medford, Ashland and surrounding towns.

Firefighters were engaged in an aggressive initial attack using air tankers and helicopters, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District. Jackson County issued a level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation warning for several zones around the fire on Sunday but no evacuation orders had been issued as of 6:30 p.m.

ODF Southwest District / Facebook The location of the Salt Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire began burning during temperatures in excess of 100 degrees with a red flag warning and excessive heat warning in effect. Triple digit temperatures are forecast to continue through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, Medford office.

The Salt Creek Fire was burning north of Highway 140, which connects the Rogue Valley to Klamath Falls, and which passes popular nearby weekend destinations including the Lake of the Woods resort.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

