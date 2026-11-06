Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon Fall Concert Series Performance

The Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon's 2026-2027 Concert Season opens with a performance at 7:30PM on Saturday, November 14 at the Craterian Theater at the Collier Center in Medford. The Youth Symphony and Youth Orchestra will be under the direction of Steve Kessler. Tickets are $15 (adult) and $10 (students & seniors) plus a $4 processing fee per ticket. Advance tickets for the November 14 performance are available through the Craterian box office (541-779-3000). Tickets may be purchased at the concert.

The Youth Symphony will play the “Finale” of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, with featured soloist Louvencia Blumhardt, winner of the 2026 Concerto Competition. Youth Symphony repertoire also includes Opening Night by Brian Balmages, an arrangement of the fourth movement of Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, Themes from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas (arr. Jim Higgins), and España Cañi by Pascual Marquina Narro (arr. Merle Isaac).

Youth Orchestra music includes Byzantine Dances by Carol Brittin Chambers, Richard Meyer’s arrangement of Slavonic Dance No. 7 by Antonin Dvořák, Dance of the Tumblers from “The Snow Maiden” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Sandra Dackow), and Dance of the Hours from the opera “La Gioconda” by Amilcare Ponchielli (arr. Richard Meyer). Accomplished public school, private school, home school, and college brass, string, percussion, and woodwind musicians from Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Central Point, Eagle Point, White City, Klamath Falls, and other communities are participating in the Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon this season.