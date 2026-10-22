Weapon of Mass Seduction by NCJ’s Best of Humboldt 2026 Best Stand Up Comedian Michele Simms from Eureka: Veteran actress and comedian Michele Simms invites you to her wacky solo romp featuring the bombastic Betsy Wetness and other unforgettable characters. Playful and interactive, with a dash of naughtiness, this hilarious and heartfelt show promises lots of fun. A self proclaimed pin up, Betsy Wetness, seduces in song. A blues singer on antidepressants tries her best. A commercial jingle producer takes her job very seriously. TIME OF SHOW: 45 minutes, TICKET PRICE: $5, WARNINGS: Language, Mature Content. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.