Tickets now available for The Death of Homer, which stitches together an account of the life and death of the greatest poet who ever lived. This epic journey interweaves original material alongside the performer’s own translations of ancient Greek sources to interrogate the nature of truth and greatness. Live storytelling by Tom Giles and improvised music by James DeDakis.

We are so excited to share this original and captivating performance since first seeing it just before its debut at the Montreal Fringe in 2024. The Death of Homer will show at the Dark Hollow tasting room terrace on October 24th and 25th from 6-7pm. Tickets are $15, available under Events on darkhollow.farm

For more on the production and the creators’ other projects, see swordandoar.com or @swordandoar