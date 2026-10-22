Take, Take, Take by Abigail Maguire of Paisley Tippy-Toes from Arcata: A burglary conducted in the dead of night. GREED, HEARTLESSNESS, and DESTRUCTION. Burglars here to “delay, deny, and defend” What will they steal? Who are they stealing from? Watch with clutched bags and buttoned pants pockets in this Commedia Dell’Arte style performance with full face masks made by the actors. TIME OF SHOW: 25 minutes, TICKET PRICE: $10, WARNINGS: Keep belongings secure. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.