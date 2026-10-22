Spiritline, If you get a dialtone you probably got the wrong number.
Spiritline, If you get a dialtone you probably got the wrong number.
Spiritline, If you get a dialtone you probably got the wrong number.” by Tony Cogliati with the GeriActors Ensemble from Arcata: A Cosmic Experience about relationships of many kinds… With Cookies. Four plays: The Leanin’ Inn, Sistas, Alice and Ally Show (or the Trouble With Deviled Eggs), and Sharper Focus. Woven together in a tapestry of delightful, buttery cookies from Half Dollar Holler. Sponsored by The Hummingbird Project. TIME OF SHOW: 60 minutes, TICKET PRICE: $10, WARNINGS: Contains NO Mature Themes or Language. Offers no solutions to worldly conditions. Joy… Laughter… And Cookies. Butter and Sugar at Grandma’s house. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.
EXIT Theatre
$10
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
EXIT Theatre
415-203-2516
mail@theexit.org
EXIT Theatre
890 G St 2nd FloorArcata, California 95521
415-203-2516
mail@theexit.org