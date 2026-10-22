Spiritline, If you get a dialtone you probably got the wrong number.” by Tony Cogliati with the GeriActors Ensemble from Arcata: A Cosmic Experience about relationships of many kinds… With Cookies. Four plays: The Leanin’ Inn, Sistas, Alice and Ally Show (or the Trouble With Deviled Eggs), and Sharper Focus. Woven together in a tapestry of delightful, buttery cookies from Half Dollar Holler. Sponsored by The Hummingbird Project. TIME OF SHOW: 60 minutes, TICKET PRICE: $10, WARNINGS: Contains NO Mature Themes or Language. Offers no solutions to worldly conditions. Joy… Laughter… And Cookies. Butter and Sugar at Grandma’s house. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.