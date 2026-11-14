A retreat of highest frequency on Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus, embodiment and ascension guide, June 24 to 27, 2027. A passageway into the Golden City field held within Mount Shasta, guarded by Sanat Kumara and the radiant Kumaras.

The retreat includes quantum field activations in the Golden City field, vortex excursions to Mount Shasta's sacred sites, Venusian healing transmissions, sound healing and Star Family sharing circles, with three vegetarian meals a day. Begins Thursday June 24 at 2 PM and closes Sunday June 27 at noon.

Paul of Venus has guided Star Family on Mount Shasta for eleven years and appears in Gaia's Call of the Mountain. Details and tickets: https://www.mtshastaspiritualtours.com/shambala-retreat-mt-shasta-2027