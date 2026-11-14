Four days in the Violet Ray on Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus, embodiment and ascension guide, May 21 to 24, 2027. For eleven years on Mount Shasta, Saint Germain has guided Paul of Venus into his vortices. Together we gather to receive the codes that unlock Freedom of the Heart.

Each day includes quantum field activations in the Violet Ray, vortex excursions to Mount Shasta's sacred sites, Venusian healing transmissions, sound healing and Star Family sharing circles. Days run 10 AM to 4 PM. The Alchemist ticket includes three vegetarian meals a day.

Paul of Venus is the author of The Sacred Rays of God and appears in Gaia's Call of the Mountain. Details and tickets: https://www.mtshastaspiritualtours.com/saint-germain-retreat-mt-shasta-2027