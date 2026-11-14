Four days on Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus, embodiment and ascension guide, August 19 to 22, 2027. As the Fifth-Dimensional New Earth emerges, we gather as a quantum field of the Sacred Rays of God.

The retreat includes quantum field activations in the Sacred Rays of God, vortex excursions to Mount Shasta's sacred sites, Venusian healing transmissions, sound healing and Star Family sharing circles, with three vegetarian meals a day. Begins Thursday August 19 at 2 PM and closes Sunday August 22 at noon.

Paul of Venus is the author of The Sacred Rays of God and has guided Star Family on Mount Shasta for eleven years. Details and tickets: https://www.mtshastaspiritualtours.com/sacred-rays-of-god-retreat