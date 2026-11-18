Nature Through The Seasons is a year long course. Plan to meet once a month and observe as the landscape shifts through the seasons.

This course is perfect for those with a busy schedule, retirees, and those who enjoy a slower paced style learning experience. Commit to just one day a month prioritizing the beauty of our natural world. Form lasting bonds by spending a full year learning alongside a consistent cohort of peers and establish long lasting connections with educators and local experts. By spacing out each lesson by a month, participants are given the optimal amount of time to reflect and fully soak in the topics discussed. Trade high-stress cramming for natural, curiosity driven exploration.

Not only does this year long course provide the above opportunities but it also allows for an extremely unique learning experience that fosters a deeper appreciation and connection with the big and small moments of nature.

learn to identify and observe wildlife behaviors such as changing migration patterns, nesting behaviors, and seasonal tracks. Have the opportunity to witness full lifecycles. Observe individual plants and habitats evolve from seedling to dormancy. Build a seasonal journal, documenting the slow transformation of the reserve and allow yourself to align with these natural rhythms. Witness ecosystems become entirely new from place to place throughout the year.

This class at the Guys Gulch Ecological Reserve is located in the Klamath Mountain region, part of the “Klamath Knot” – a biodiversity hotspot that has been proposed as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Guys Gulch Ecological Reserve is a 1000-acre reserve with active ecological restoration projects focused on fire resiliency and pollinator habitat. Students will participate in the California Bumble Bee Atlas in addition to implementing a stewardship project of their choice on the reserve. Field trips will focus on a variety of topics including, water resources in this region. Local experts will highlight their work in natural resource management and conservation. All instruction takes place in the field.