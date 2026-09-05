Modern Applications for a Skill Older than Humanity
Modern Applications for a Skill Older than Humanity
Join professional tracker, Phil Johnston, as he discusses the ancient art of tracking wildlife. Phil is a professional wildlife tracker and mountain lion biologist for the California Department of Fish & Wildlife where he leads mountain lion research and management in the eastern Sierra, pioneering non-lethal strategies to protect endangered Sierra bighorn from mountain lion predation. Phil is a Track and Sign Evaluator and has lead many tracking workshops in Humboldt co. He is passionate about this ancient art and will talk about applications in the modern world. Donations are appreciated. Arrive early for a good seat.
HSU Natural History Museum
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt
707-826-4480
natmus@humboldt.edu
Artist Group Info
mjbailey100@gmail.com
HSU Natural History Museum
1242 G StreetArcata, California 95521
7078264480
natmus@humboldt.edu