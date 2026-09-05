Modern Applications for a Skill Older than Humanity

Join professional tracker, Phil Johnston, as he discusses the ancient art of tracking wildlife. Phil is a professional wildlife tracker and mountain lion biologist for the California Department of Fish & Wildlife where he leads mountain lion research and management in the eastern Sierra, pioneering non-lethal strategies to protect endangered Sierra bighorn from mountain lion predation. Phil is a Track and Sign Evaluator and has lead many tracking workshops in Humboldt co. He is passionate about this ancient art and will talk about applications in the modern world. Donations are appreciated. Arrive early for a good seat.