Jom and Terry by Stevie Singleton from Arcata: Have you ever felt as though different parts of you are in conflict, like all your deepest desires are constantly foiled by self sabotage? No? Yeah totally, me neither. Jom and Terry is a show that definitely isn’t about that. It’s a lighthearted and goofy one person clown show about cookies and milk. And it’s only $4!. TIME OF SHOW: 30 minutes, TICKET PRICE: $4, WARNINGS: none. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.