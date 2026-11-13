After 50 years of bold work, Holly Near is still one of the most consistent and well informed voices for change. As an outspoken singer and ambassador for peace, Near brings a unique integration of world consciousness and self-evaluation, always growing and sharing experience humbly and boldly.

In 1972, Near founded an independent record company Redwood Records to produce and promote music by politically conscious artists from around the world. Redwood Records was one of the first independent record companies founded by a woman.

During her long career in folk and protest music, Near has worked with Ronnie Gilbert, Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Brown, Cris Williamson, Joan Baez, and many more.

“I do not separate my music from my heart nor do I separate my ideas from my daily life. I open myself up to learning as much as I can about humanity and this mysterious life experience, but I do not relate to political work as a series of ’causes.’ Moment by moment, I integrate what I learn into my personal life, personalizing my politics. It is from this personal place that I write my songs.” – Holly Near

Now in its 24th season, the Rogue Valley Peace Choir is composed of over 100 singers singing for peace, social justice and the environment. Funds raised at the Holly Near concert enable the choir to continue performing for free at events, retirement homes and schools while still paying our director Rob Griswell-Lowry and our accompanist Mikiko Petrucelli.