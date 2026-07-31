Healing Sound Bowls with Kelly & Linda

Join Sound Bowl practitioners Kelly Peters and Linda Kilcollins to experience a transformative sound session spanning featuring an array of soothing elements like gongs, singing bowls, chimes, drums, and tuning forks. Immerse yourself in relaxation as these harmonious vibrations naturally align you and allow your body to heal. This class is being offered as a fundraiser for JCC.

Instructors Bios:

Kelly Rose, the founder and owner of Kelly Rose Wellness, is dedicated to guiding individuals toward healing through deep relaxation. As a certified practitioner in sound therapy, Reiki, and yoga, she creates a nurturing environment where clients can achieve mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional balance. Her nine years of study and practice in sound healing reflect her passion for sharing its benefits with others. Regardless of the wellness modality employed, Kelly’s goal is for clients to leave feeling a positive shift and an enhanced sense of well-being.

Linda Kilcollins is a certified sound bowl practitioner, offering soothing sessions for hospice patients. Now in collaboration with several instructors at the community center, she hopes to bring comfort, peace, and a sense of calm to all who join.

