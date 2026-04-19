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Grand Kyiv Ballet: Swan Lake — Symphony of Lights

Grand Kyiv Ballet: Swan Lake — Symphony of Lights

Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights at the Cascade Theatre in downtown Redding on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7 PM PST. Tchaikovsky’s music and classical ballet meet illuminated costumes and theatrical lighting in a story of love and magic. The theatre is at 1731 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001. Current ticket categories, accessibility information and seat selection are available through the venue’s authorized Etix page.

Cascade Theatre
$33.00–$76.50
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artistic Space Productions
https://artisticspaceproductions.us/

Artist Group Info

Grand Kyiv Ballet
Cascade Theatre
1731 Market St.
Redding, California 96001
5302415003
treadwayf1@gmail.com
norcaloutreach.org