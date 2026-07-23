Flynn Creek Circus Presents The Cricket and the Wren

Flynn Creek Circus Presents ‘The Cricket & the Wren’: a highly original, all-human circus that enchants through breathtaking acrobatics and athletically stunning skill. Sponsored by ScienceWorks Museum.

Ashland, CA— Aug 14 - 23– This 2026 season, Flynn Creek Circus invites audiences to ‘The Cricket & the Wren’ — memorable family fun and artful athleticism under the circus big top.

A merchant’s daughter sets out to find the castle where the horizon meets the sea. In order to break the spell of the Frog Prince, she must brave a harrowing journey filled with wonder.

Along the adventure, she encounters Jack and the Beanstalk’s sassy cow, an out of pocket Pirate and the secret sacrifice of the cricket and the wren.

Featuring aerialists, jugglers, knife throwers, and laugh out loud comedy, this circus blends classic storybook archetypes with imaginative new heroes. The Cricket and the Wren will surprise, dazzle and delight all ages.

In addition to the family friendly showings, and the interactive children's camp program held under the circus big top, Flynn Creek Circus also presents the wildly popular 'Adults Only Show' boasting outrageous acts, dark comedy, and an infamous party atmosphere. Check the website for select adults only showtimes as well as special discount nights.

Spectators for all showings are invited to the tent to experience the magic up to 30 minutes before each show. The event will offer beer, wine, and light concession for purchase and include a 15 minute intermission during the two hour show.

Limited free parking is available at the location at the ScienceWorks Museum.

Tickets for Flynn Creek Circus are now available for purchase online at flynncreekcircus.com. Individual ticket prices start at $27 or, for table reservations, options start at $98 for two attendees.

Find showtimes and more details on the camp programs for ages 7 and up as well as adult workshops at flynncreekcircus.com

Early booking is encouraged for this highly anticipated event.

Location:

SCIENCEWORKS MUSEUM - Under the Big Top Tent

1500 E. MAIN ST, ASHLAND, OR 97520

About Flynn Creek Circus:

Flynn Creek Circus is an original, modern circus company touring across the Pacific Northwest, delighting audiences with world-class acrobatics, storytelling, and comedy. Known for its innovative productions and intimate tent shows, the company redefines the traditional circus experience.

