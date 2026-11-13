This is the Redding First United Methodist Church 53rd Annual Bazaar. The famous COOKIE WALK is back, with dozens of home made packaged cookies. Homemade holiday gifts, baked goods, preserves, quilts, jewelry, antiques & collectibles, plants, fresh produce, a veritable cornucopia of local goods. Sponsored by United Women of Faith. All proceeds go t support local women children & Families. {The FUMC is a welcoming church to the GLBTQ+ community}