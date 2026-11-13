First United Methodist Church 53rd Annual Bazaar
First United Methodist Church 53rd Annual Bazaar
This is the Redding First United Methodist Church 53rd Annual Bazaar. The famous COOKIE WALK is back, with dozens of home made packaged cookies. Homemade holiday gifts, baked goods, preserves, quilts, jewelry, antiques & collectibles, plants, fresh produce, a veritable cornucopia of local goods. Sponsored by United Women of Faith. All proceeds go t support local women children & Families. {The FUMC is a welcoming church to the GLBTQ+ community}
Annual Bazaar
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Redding United Methodist Women of Faith
Annual Bazaar
conrer of East & South Sts ReddingCA 96001Redding, California 96001
530.243.2403
umcA@gmail.com