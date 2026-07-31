First Friday Artwalk
First Friday Artwalk
Encore exhibition with Nani Pacal, joined by musician, Keenan Pruett, brought to you by Bespoke Real Estate, from 6-9pm. Come on by while strolling the 1st Friday Artwalk in Ashland. Another co-sponsored art event by Creatively Speaking.
Bespoke Real Estate
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Creatively Speaking
541-941-0855
tottenville72@gmail.com
Bespoke Real Estate
142 East Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-363-2496
martin@ashlandliving.com