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First Friday Artwalk

First Friday Artwalk

Encore exhibition with Nani Pacal, joined by musician, Keenan Pruett, brought to you by Bespoke Real Estate, from 6-9pm. Come on by while strolling the 1st Friday Artwalk in Ashland. Another co-sponsored art event by Creatively Speaking.

Bespoke Real Estate
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Creatively Speaking
541-941-0855
tottenville72@gmail.com
Bespoke Real Estate
142 East Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-363-2496
martin@ashlandliving.com
ashlandliving.com