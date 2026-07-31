First Friday Artwalk
First Friday Artwalk
Encore exhibition with Pamela Ourshalimian with newcomer...Charlie Lustman, musician. Festivities start at 5p-7pm, upstairs from the Bookstore. An Ashland favorite...Bloomsbury Blends! Another co-sponsored event by Creatively Speaking.
Bloomsbury Books
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Creatively Speaking
541-941-0855
tottenville72@gmail.com
Bloomsbury Books
290 E. Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
(541)488-0029
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com