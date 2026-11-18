FINAL CASTING CALL BEFORE THE CURTAIN FALLS! PATTERNS by Rod Serling, creator of The Twilight Zone.

Claim your audition slot NOW – before the door closes. Sign up: TINYURL.COM/PATTERNSCASTING

📅 FINAL Auditions: Saturday, November 21, 2026 - 1-4pm

📍 SOU's Digital Media Center Studio, 1525 Webster St, Ashland, OR 97520

Performances: Jan 8 & 9 at 7 PM | Jan 10 at 2 PM

Character descriptions: Vaun Monroe – MonroeV@sou.edu | 541-552-8201

