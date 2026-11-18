FINAL CASTING CALL for "Patterns" by Rod Serling (Creator of the Twilight Zone)
FINAL CASTING CALL for "Patterns" by Rod Serling (Creator of the Twilight Zone)
FINAL CASTING CALL BEFORE THE CURTAIN FALLS! PATTERNS by Rod Serling, creator of The Twilight Zone.
Claim your audition slot NOW – before the door closes. Sign up: TINYURL.COM/PATTERNSCASTING
📅 FINAL Auditions: Saturday, November 21, 2026 - 1-4pm
📍 SOU's Digital Media Center Studio, 1525 Webster St, Ashland, OR 97520
Performances: Jan 8 & 9 at 7 PM | Jan 10 at 2 PM
Character descriptions: Vaun Monroe – MonroeV@sou.edu | 541-552-8201
Digital Media Center Studio
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon PBS
541-779-0808
info@sopbs.org
Digital Media Center Studio
1525 Webster StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
MonroeV@sou.edu