Company & Clark Dancers — 30th Annual Live Dance Concert
Company & Clark Dancers — 30th Annual Live Dance Concert
Join us for an entertaining evening of live dance as Company & Clark Dancers take the stage.
Ages 6 to 86 are performing.
Come celebrate the joy of dance, music, movement, and community in a lively performance that brings people together.
Whether you're a longtime dance enthusiast or simply looking for a fun evening out in Ashland, we'd love to see you there.
SOU Music Hall
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Company & Clark Dancers — 30th Annual Live Dance Concert
SOU Music Hall
450 S Mountain AveAshland, Oregon 97520