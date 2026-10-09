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Company & Clark Dancers — 30th Annual Live Dance Concert

Company & Clark Dancers — 30th Annual Live Dance Concert

Join us for an entertaining evening of live dance as Company & Clark Dancers take the stage.

Ages 6 to 86 are performing.

Come celebrate the joy of dance, music, movement, and community in a lively performance that brings people together.

Whether you're a longtime dance enthusiast or simply looking for a fun evening out in Ashland, we'd love to see you there.

SOU Music Hall
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Company & Clark Dancers — 30th Annual Live Dance Concert
https://companyandclark.com/
SOU Music Hall
450 S Mountain Ave
Ashland, Oregon 97520